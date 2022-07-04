Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

