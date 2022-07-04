Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

