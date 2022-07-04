Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of TAK opened at $14.09 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.