Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 196.9% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $894,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.8% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

