Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $480.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

