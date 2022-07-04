Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $32,237,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $394.83 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $386.51 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

