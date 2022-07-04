Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $79.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.35.

Wingstop Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.