Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $87,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in General Mills by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

