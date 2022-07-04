Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after buying an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after buying an additional 621,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.72.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $1,454,792. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

