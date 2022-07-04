Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $112,000 in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.