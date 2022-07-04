Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,259 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Nomura decreased their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

