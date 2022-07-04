Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $157.56 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.