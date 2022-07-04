Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $49.33 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

