Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.41 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.