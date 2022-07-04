Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,084,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 150,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $76.16 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56.

