Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.