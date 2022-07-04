Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $143.90 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.