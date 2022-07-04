Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 108 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

A stock opened at $119.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

