Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 124,900 Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Shares of Ideanomics stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.