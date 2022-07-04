Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 163 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $236.14 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.81 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.