Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 526 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $49.46 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

