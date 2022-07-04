Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 546 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 42,219 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

