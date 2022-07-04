Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 985 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 18.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Summit Materials by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 10.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,072,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.