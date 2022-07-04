Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

