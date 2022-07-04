Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

