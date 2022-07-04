Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $132.12 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

