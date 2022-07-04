Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 528,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $117.23 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.82 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.