Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 67,581 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,581 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $161,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,560.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

