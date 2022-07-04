Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRO stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.