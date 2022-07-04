Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.