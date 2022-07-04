Mason & Associates Inc Makes New $222,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $179.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.77. The stock has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.