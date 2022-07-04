Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLP opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.05 million, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

