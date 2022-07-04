MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MEDNAX stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.86. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

