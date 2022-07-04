MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after buying an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after buying an additional 785,546 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,067,000 after buying an additional 134,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

