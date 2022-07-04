Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Microchip Technology by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 33,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MCHP opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.
About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
