Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 327,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 78,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.65 and its 200 day moving average is $290.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

