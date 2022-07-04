Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

