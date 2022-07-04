Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 818.3% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

