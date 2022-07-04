Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

