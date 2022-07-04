Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $110.93 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

