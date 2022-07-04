M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

