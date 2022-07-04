Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $179.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

