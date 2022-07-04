New England Research & Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

