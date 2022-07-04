New England Research & Management Inc. Has $984,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

