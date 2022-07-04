Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

