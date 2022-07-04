Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH) Director Robert Allan Mackenzie Purchases 22,000 Shares

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) Director Robert Allan Mackenzie acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,256.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 298,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,587.20.

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.26. Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

