NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $143.92 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

