NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Cut by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.