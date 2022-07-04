NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.08. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

