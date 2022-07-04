NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

